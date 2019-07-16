Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Johnson City - Peter Kozak passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York. He was predeceased by his loving wife in 1994. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one sister, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Peter was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, New York. His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing and stock car racing. He served with and retired from the US Army National Guard in 1986. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Thursday at 10am with burial in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 16 to July 17, 2019
