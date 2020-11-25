Peter "Pete" Kraus



Kirkwood - Peter "Pete" Kraus, 62, of Kirkwood entered heaven on November 17th, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, Sue, son Kyle, stepdaughter Alex, sister Karen (David), brother Jim (Heather), stepfather Don, many nieces and nephews, Sue's family who he loved as his own; Ruth, Dave, Diane, Josh, Molly, and the twins Ryleigh and Raegan, along with many close friends. He is predeceased by his mother Donna and father Gene. Pete was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed riding his Harley every chance he could. He worked many years in the construction field which he loved. He attended Two Rivers church. Pete was loved by many, but his best trait was how much he loved others. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lyme Disease research and the Alzhiemer's foundation. Services will be held November 30th at 7pm at Two Rivers church.ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK









