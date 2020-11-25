1/1
Peter "Pete" Kraus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter "Pete" Kraus

Kirkwood - Peter "Pete" Kraus, 62, of Kirkwood entered heaven on November 17th, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, Sue, son Kyle, stepdaughter Alex, sister Karen (David), brother Jim (Heather), stepfather Don, many nieces and nephews, Sue's family who he loved as his own; Ruth, Dave, Diane, Josh, Molly, and the twins Ryleigh and Raegan, along with many close friends. He is predeceased by his mother Donna and father Gene. Pete was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed riding his Harley every chance he could. He worked many years in the construction field which he loved. He attended Two Rivers church. Pete was loved by many, but his best trait was how much he loved others. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lyme Disease research and the Alzhiemer's foundation. Services will be held November 30th at 7pm at Two Rivers church.ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mikeska Funeral Home
161 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved