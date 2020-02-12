Services
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
607-724-1415
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Southborough Community House
28 Main street
Southborough, MA
View Map
Resources
1957 - 2020
Peter Ludwig Obituary
Peter Ludwig

Binghamton - On February 1, Peter Ludwig passed away unexpectedly at home on Larchmont Road in Binghamton, where he had come to live several years ago to take care of his aging parents, Oppie and Dr. James Ludwig (now deceased). Peter, 62, is survived by his two brothers, James of Washington, D.C., and Jonathan (Pamela) of Vestal; his three children, Daniel of Philadelphia, PA, Annie of Boston, MA, and Max of Falmouth, MA; and nephews and nieces Peter, David, Addie and Genevieve Ludwig. Peter DeWitt Ludwig was born in 1957 at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., where his dad was doing his residency as an Army doctor. Peter and his fellow "army brat" brothers spent three years in Frankfurt, Germany, before the family moved to Binghamton in 1961. Peter attended MacArthur and Binghamton Central High School, where he was an All-STAC swimmer. He graduated from Colgate in 1979 and obtained his M.S. in Computer Science from (then) SUNY Binghamton in 1983. He settled in Southborough, MA to raise his family. Peter had a successful career as a programmer, working for both Oracle Corp. and Interactive Data Corp (IDC). Peter's boundless enthusiasm and infectious curiosity inspired love and respect in those around him. Peter was a kind, warm and thoughtful brother, father, uncle and friend who deeply touched those fortunate enough to know him well. A private service for family and friends will be held in Binghamton at a date to be determined.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
