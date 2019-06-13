|
Peter M. Dobransky
Endicott - Peter Michael Dobransky, 70, of Johnson City, NY entered into Eternal Rest on Monday, June 10, 2019 at UHS Wilson Medical Center following an accident at home. He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Catherine (Byce) Dobransky. Peter married the love of his life, Nancy Winters, on June 28, 1969. They were the first couple to be married in the new St. John's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. At the time of his passing, they were a mere 18 days shy of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Peter and Nancy were blessed with three beautiful children whom he cherished. Kristi (Alfred) Gorick, Peter John Dobransky, Kevin (Carlye) Dobransky, as well as his most precious grandchildren Hunter and Kendyl Gorick, and Kasen Dobransky. Additionally, Peter is survived by brother Gary Dobransky, sisters-in-law Jeannine (Leonard) Biles and Diane (Robert) Nasiatka, and brother-in-law Richard (Rebel) Winters, along with many very special cousins, nieces and nephews. Peter was always very proud of his U.S. Air Force service (1968-1972) where he reached the rank of Staff Sergeant. Until the day he passed, he was a proud member of the Ukrainian American Veterans Post 43 in Johnson City, NY. Throughout his career Peter worked for several corporations making many friends along the way. He was an avid sports fan, most specifically following the Cleveland Browns and the Syracuse University Men's Basketball team. He shared his love of sports with his sons and it is those incessant threads of conversation via text that will be greatly missed. For that matter, any friend or family member could receive a random text from Peter that was sure to bring a smile or chuckle to their day. A longtime friend recently shared, "Mossie was one of a kind and the source of much joy and laughter." The family would like to thank all of the first responders who worked quickly and efficiently, as well as the Emergency Room and ICU Staff at Wilson Medical Center. The care and compassion that was given will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers it was Peter's wish for donations to be made to the Broome County Humane Society at bchumanesoc.com or the at .
Father Ivan Synevskyy will officiate a Funeral Service on Friday June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1 St. John Parkway, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 9:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow in the parish cemetery.
VYCHNAYA PAMYAT MEMORY ETERNAL
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 13, 2019