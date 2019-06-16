|
Peter Roman Grabowski
Greene - On Monday June 3, 2019 the Lord called home a devoted son, beloved father and good friend, Peter Roman Grabowski. Born to Helen Galach on October 19, 1952 in Krakow, Poland; Peter had many friends and lived many adventures in his 66 years. Although not an American Citizen at the time, in 1969 Peter served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne division.
Born in Poland under Soviet dominance and communist rule after the end of World War II; in 1966 Peter led by his mother Helen immigrated to Canada and then to the United States. In his early years in the states Peter grew up in Bridgeton and Passaic New Jersey. Eventually in the 1980's Peter made his way to the Southern Tier of New York.
Peter settled in Greene, New York and started an owner operator trucking company where his career spanned over 20 years and he accumulated over 3 million accident free miles on the road. Peter was interviewed in 2008 by "Overdrive" magazine and asked what his greatest accomplishments were, his response "My family, and then my career. "
Peter's best days were spent traveling the roads of America and sharing adventures with his son Alec, friends George and Jack, and cousin Barbara. Peter's last wishes are that friends and family remember Peter for his love of America and Poland, his sense of humor, the stories he told about of his life adventures, and his selfless devotion to his mother Helen and his son Alec.
Peter leaves behind a son, Alec Peter Grabowski, 29 of Charleston, South Carolina & stepson Michael of Cumming, Georgia.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019