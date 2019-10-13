Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
214 Court Street
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton - Peter Sousouris, 85 of Binghamton died peacefully on Oct 11 2019 surrounded by his loving family. In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his brother Anestis and sisters Georgia, Hariklea and son Anestis. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Stella, sisters Letta, and Marigoula, son Nicolas, daughter Paulixeny (Jerry) Pratt, son Thomas, daughter Electra (Chris) Cummings, and daughter Dena (Richard) Chapman. In addition, there are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends. Pete worked as a chef in many restaurants in the Binghamton area and was well known for the delicious Greek dishes he had perfected over the years. Most recently, he worked at Pete's Legacy in Endicott. Pete was active in the Greek Orthodox church in both Binghamton and Vestal. He was loved by all who knew him and will always be remembered for his great cooking, kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness.

The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, Tuesday, October 15th from 4-7 pm. Funeral Services will be held 10 am Saturday, October 19th at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 214 Court Street, Binghamton. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Binghamton NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
