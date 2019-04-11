|
Peter Zalaffi
Johnson City - Peter Zalaffi, 85, died on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at the Willow Point Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his wife Julia Zalaffi, parents Anna and Raymond Zalaffi, brothers and sisters in law Raymond (Romaine) Zalaffi and Ernie (MaryAnne) Zalaffi; He is survived by his daughters Theresa Hereford, FL., Mary Roberts (James) NC.; son Peter R Zalaffi, NY; grandchildren Kate, Michael and Annie Simmons, Peter R Zalaffi Jr, and Christine Zalaffi, Lauren Conrad (Luke) and Alexis Roberts; Great Grandchildren Ellias, Sarah, Francheska, Carly; Friends: Rob Pickett and Rick Machalek A special thanks to Rob, Rick and the staff at Willow Point nursing for loving him so much especially in his final days. Pete was an avid bowler and well respected among the bowling community for over 30 years. He not only participated as a bowler but sponsored numerous teams in the area. He was inducted into the Southern Tier USBC Hall of Fame in 1980. Pete had a love of fishing and spending time with his family at his cottages. He had a love for all animals, especially his beloved cat Barney. Pete loved to travel to varying area casinos and enjoyed seeing friends there. He also loved hockey and received the Hans Peterson Memorial Award in 2013, the award is presented to a fan who best exemplifies the spirit and dedication displayed by the late Hans Petersen. Pete worked for the A&P for more than 25 years prior to purchasing P.M.P. Delicatessen in Johnson City with his wife Julie. He owned P.M.P for over 35 years. PMP was a hockey player and coaches favorite stop in the area. Pete always welcomed everyone into his store with a smile open arms and a stiff handshake. He was known for his steaks, city chicken and love of his customers. He is now with the love of his life Julie and will be missed by all his dedicated customers, hockey friends and family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society, All Saints Parish or a children's . A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday April 13, 2019 at All Saint's National Catholic Church with Rev. Dennis Ruda officiating. The family will welcome friends and relatives to the church for a 10:00am mass. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Barber Memorial Home 428 Main Street Johnson City on Friday from 7:00-9:00pm. Arrangements and Supervision by David H. Laskowski.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019