Peyton M. Hibbitt
Binghamton - Peyton M. Hibbitt, 93, beloved teacher, mentor, friend passed into the arms of his Lord on March 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Mildred Plumb Hibbitt and Ralph Hibbitt and siblings Ralph Hibbitt and Annie Leavens. He is also predeceased by a very dear friend and business partner, Carmen Savoca, co-found of Tri-Cities' Opera and by Duane Skrabalak who became Artistic Director of TCO at Mr. Hibbitt's retirement. He is survived by Paul Arnold, his former student and life-long friend; Shelley Washington, his trusted girl-Friday for decades and many devoted students. Mr. Hibbitt's accomplishments and achievements are too numerous to mention, but here in the Southern Tier we will remember him most for the establishment of Tri-Cities' Opera Company with the co-founder Carmen Savoca. Peyton served there as Music Director, principal conductor and vocal coach for the Resident Artist Program during the company's first 50 seasons. The company which began with modest productions sung by regional talent evolved into one of the preeminent opera training companies in the United States. As a vocal teacher and coach, Mr. Hibbitt helped launch the careers of many professional singers, several of whom developed significant international opera careers. Many of us are saddened by his death, but so grateful for his life. Special thanks to Wanda Battle who lovingly cared for Mr. Hibbitt during his final months, also to Marilyn Torres and Gail Finley. Also grateful to Carmen Swoffer-Penna for her daily visits when helped Peyton to the baby grand to play the piano, then on to the dining room to sing hymns and look at family photos, and finally back to his favorite chair with his favorite book, The Bible. Funeral Services will be held at Main Street Baptist Church, 117 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday, March 9th at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution the Duane Skrabalak Memorial Fund or the Main Street Baptist Church or to Tri Cities' Opera, 315 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019