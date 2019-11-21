|
|
Philip A. Tierno
Binghamton - It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce the passing of Philip A. Tierno. He fought a courageous battle against cancer, tragically he won the battle, but not the war, and was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on November 19, 2019 at the age of 65. Phil was a selfless, devoted, loving, loyal man, to both family and friends. He is deeply loved and forever missed by: the love of his life, wife and soulmate Christine Tierno; his adoring parents Anthony and Phyllis Tierno his loving children Christopher and Nicholas and stepson Joseph Kennedy. Philip is also survived by three devoted siblings: Cynthia Trojnar (Mark); Brian Tierno (Jessica); Lisa Tierno (Chris Crosby); several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Phil was known for a strong work ethic, quick wit and humor. He worked in the automotive business for over 50 years, starting his career by washing windshields at the young age of 15 at Darpinos Neighborhood Gas Station and proudly ending his work career as the manager at the Gault Body Shop in Endicott, NY. Phil took great pride in his work ethic, and had a passion for his job, working until his untimely death. Phil also had a passion for motorcycles and Blues Music that fueled his zest for life. The family would like to thank Bob and Connie Gault and his entire work family for all of their unending support and devotion throughout his lengthy illness. A special thank you to Dr. Yalaminchilli and the staff at Broome Oncology. The family will receive on Sunday November 24, 2019 from 1-4 at THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Church on November 25, 2019 at 10:30 147 main St, Johnson City, NY and burial at Calvary Cemetery also in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sock Out Cancer Broome Oncology C/O Melinda Rigo 169 Riverside Drive Binghamton N.Y. 13905
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019