Philip Ashley Short
Concord - Philip Ashley Short, 86, of Concord, NC passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center inSalisbury. He was born on July 3, 1934 in Endicott, NY to Ashley Short and Mildred Jones Short.
Phil proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for IBM and accepted a transfer to Charlotte, NC, in 1978. After his retirement, he and his queen built a home in Concord where they enjoyed many neighborhood gatherings, especially when he was named the neighborhood "Mayor." He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, music and dancing. He had a great sense of humor, a jokester, was always trying to make you laugh! His enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren making them laugh, playing games and listening to their successes as adults. Phil was also a member of VFW Post 6480 in Concord, American Legion Post 51 in Concord, and a past member of the Elks Club Post 2508 in Vestal, NY. He was a member of Cold Springs United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (DeVita) Short and his sister, Norma Jean McAvoy.
Phil is survived by his son, Allan Short (Eve) Spanish Fort, AL; a daughter, Becky Doughton (fiancé Jeff Shuster) Roanoke, VA; four step-children, Keith Campbell, Greene, NY, Lory Campbell, Charlotte, NC, Ken Campbell, Endicott, NY, Karen Warden (Jamie) Lakewood, NY; a brother, Kenneth Short (Barbara) Hilton, NY. Eleven grandchildren: Matthew Short (Adaira) Caroline Short, Michael Doughton (partner Calleb Queen) Jenny Cannon (Logan) John Doughton, Garrett Doughton, Kelly Campbell, Kent Campbell, Jeffrey Warden (fiancé Kayla Kenefick) Steven Warden and Shane Campbell.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00AM at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Vestal Rd, Vestal, NY 13850 conducted by Rev. Tony Bell.
Donations, to honor Phil, may be made to: Cabarrus Animal Shelter, Attn: Donations, 244 Betsy Carpenter Place, S.W., Concord, NC 28025 or Cold Springs United Methodist Church, Attn: Rev. Bell, 2550 Cold Springs Rd., Concord, NC 28025.
