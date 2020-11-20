Philip E. Davis



Vestal, NY - Philip E. Davis, 83, of Vestal, NY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He is survived by Frances, his wife of 60 years and his two sons and four daughters: Jeffrey (Bonnie) Davis, Eric (Michelle) Davis, Jeanne (Ray) DeAngelo, Christine (Peter) Lucke, Marietta (Steve) Ayers, Joanna (Jesse) Cone. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, step-grandchildren, a sister Paula Jennings and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Howard B. and Irma and his brother, James E. Davis.



Philip was born on September 19, 1937 to Howard and Irma Davis. He was a graduate of Union-Endicott High School ('55) and a proud graduate of Purdue University ('59) where he received his pharmacy degree.



Philip spent many years of his career at Lourdes Hospital working as the Chief Pharmacist as well as United Medical Associates, Johnson City where he always had a smile and kind words for the patients.



Philip had a passion for genealogy, gardening and golf. He was extremely proud of his hole-in-ones. Philip was also a devoted Purdue University fan and attended football and basketball games whenever possible. He loved spending time with his family "at camp" where many stories were told and many memories were made over campfires. Philip was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church for over 50 years.



Due to COVID-19 precautions, a memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the OLS food pantry, 801 Main St, P.O. Box 326, Vestal, NY 13851.









