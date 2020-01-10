|
|
Philip E. Hyatt
Owego - Philip E. Hyatt, 82, of Owego, NY, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. He was born on April 2, 1937 the son of the late Howard and Ruth (Best) Hyatt. He was predeceased by his daughter, Victoria Ann Hyatt. Philip is survived by his son Philip Dale Hyatt; 2 sisters, Joyce Cole and Donna Taylor; 1 brother, David Hyatt; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring and burial will be in Tioga Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020