|
|
Philip J. Grady, Jr.
Charlotte, NC - Philip J. Grady, Jr., formerly of Endwell, NY, died at age 85 on August 24, 2019 at Novant Hospice in Charlotte, NC. He was the son of the late Philip J. Grady, Sr. and Anna McHale Grady of Scranton, PA.
Phil is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosalie; his daughter, Anne F. Grady, DMA and her partner, Mary Clark of Charlotte, NC; his son, P. James Grady and wife, Victoria, and grandchildren, Riley and Jake Grady of Sammamish, WA; and many cousins in Scranton, PA.
After graduating from Pennsylvania's E. Strousburg University, Phil began his 35-year career as an educator in the Maine-Endwell and Union-Endicott school districts in upstate New York. Following retirement, lifelong educators, Phil and Rosalie, both supervised aspiring Elmira College, NY student-teachers in the field.
Phil believed in fostering a thriving education community through active leadership and participation across the education system. During his career, he served as both President and Treasurer of the Maine-Endwell and Union-Endicott school districts. He was also a representative for National Teacher Associations and was a member of the NY State United Teachers.
Phil enjoyed the performing and visual arts, coupled with an avid love of travel and exploration. He and Rosalie attended plays and musicals from Broadway to London. Phil further channeled his love and promotion of the arts through service as President of the Binghamton Youth Symphony board.
His life-long interest in photography developed into entrepreneurial success as the owner of his own full-spectrum business, Custom Color Lab, where he focused primarily on capturing wedding memories through the art of photos, including film processing, printing and mounting services for his clients throughout the years.
Phil's family characterizes him as an endearing cross between a "renaissance man" and a "feisty curmudgeon" - a man who was always up for a challenge, loved traveling across the USA by camper, explored Europe with a fiery passion, was curiously intrigued by Roman Numerals, and never could whistle "Bridge Over The River Kwai" alongside Rosalie without breaking into laughter. Phil - you are missed!
The Visitation Service with the Grady family will be held in Scranton, PA on Friday, August 30th, from 4 - 7 pm at the Vanston & James Funeral Home, located at 1401 Ash St. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 am on Saturday, August 31st, at St. Patrick's Church, located on 1403 Jackson St., followed immediately by the Inurnment at the Cathedral Cemetery, located at 1708 Oram St. Lunch for guests will follow the funeral and inurnment services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019