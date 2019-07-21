Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Symond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip L. Symond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip L. Symond Obituary
Philip L. Symond

Endwell - Philip L. Symond, 91, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Elizabeth Symond; his brother, George J. Symond and his wife, Jackie Symond. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth F. Symond. Philip served in the US Army during the Korean War Conflict and was retired from IBM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endicott, N.Y. Burial will be in Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, Long Island.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now