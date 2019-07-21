|
|
Philip L. Symond
Endwell - Philip L. Symond, 91, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Elizabeth Symond; his brother, George J. Symond and his wife, Jackie Symond. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth F. Symond. Philip served in the US Army during the Korean War Conflict and was retired from IBM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endicott, N.Y. Burial will be in Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, Long Island.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019