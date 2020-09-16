1/1
Philip M. Cicciarelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip M. Cicciarelli

Endicott, NY - Philip M. Cicciarelli, 61, of Endicott passed away on Monday September 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, John (June) Cicciarelli and father-in-law James Meisel. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, brother, John (Maria) Cicciarelli, sister, Pamela (Jeffrey) Wike; nieces and nephews, Colter Wike, Joshua (Molly) Wike, Nicolette (Scott) Osman, Bianca Cicciarelli, mother-in-law, Cherie Meisel, several cousins, aunts and uncles. Philip worked for several electrical outfits throughout the area and most recently he worked at the Kwik Fill in Endwell. Philip was a lifelong NY Yankee fan, a devoted husband, family member and friend that will be sadly missed by all. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Endicott. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of South Tower 4 at UHS Wilson Hospital for the excellent care of Phil during his extended stay. We will continue to live by Phil's famous words, "load the bus and save me a piece of cake". Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved