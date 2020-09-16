Philip M. Cicciarelli
Endicott, NY - Philip M. Cicciarelli, 61, of Endicott passed away on Monday September 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, John (June) Cicciarelli and father-in-law James Meisel. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, brother, John (Maria) Cicciarelli, sister, Pamela (Jeffrey) Wike; nieces and nephews, Colter Wike, Joshua (Molly) Wike, Nicolette (Scott) Osman, Bianca Cicciarelli, mother-in-law, Cherie Meisel, several cousins, aunts and uncles. Philip worked for several electrical outfits throughout the area and most recently he worked at the Kwik Fill in Endwell. Philip was a lifelong NY Yankee fan, a devoted husband, family member and friend that will be sadly missed by all. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Endicott. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of South Tower 4 at UHS Wilson Hospital for the excellent care of Phil during his extended stay. We will continue to live by Phil's famous words, "load the bus and save me a piece of cake". Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
.