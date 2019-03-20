|
Philip Randall
Apalachin - Philip Randall of Apalachin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the age of 68. He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Justine Randall and his son Philip J. Randall Jr. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Karen (Surgent) and son Daniel, sister Jacklin Randall-Ward, brother Charles (Patty), niece Dr. Erica (Douglas) Tarbox, and brother-in-law David (Sue) Surgent, along with many, many friends.
Phil owned and operated his own electrical contracting business for 28 years and was actively employed at Matco Electric, Inc. for the past 11 years. Phil was a member of IBEW Local 325 and an instructor in the Joint Apprenticeship Program. Here he served as a mentor and friend to many young adults with a similar passion in the electrical trade. He was also a member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors, currently serving as the Secretary of the Empire Chapter, along with being a member of the Southern Tier Electric Council. Phil held Masters Licenses in Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich, Utica, and Orange County.
He enjoyed many years with his family at Forest Lake where he also served as the historian for the Forest Lake Cottage Owners' Association. Phil spent summer weekends cycling the Endless Mountains of Pennsylvania, kayaking, swimming, and time with family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be offered by Rev. Corey VanKuren on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Vincent DePaul Blessed Sacrament Church, 465 Clubhouse Road, Vestal, NY. Viewing will be Thursday 4-7pm at Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation to the Humane Society or a in Phil's memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019