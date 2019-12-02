|
Philip Raymond Scheben
Lady Lake, FL - Philip Raymond Scheben of Lady Lake, FL. He was born September 22,1957 in Binghamton, NY and passed away at the age of 62 on November 8, 2019 due to complications from a heart issue. He was predeceased by his parents Ferdinand Scheben and Norma Scheben Weiss, and his nephew Daniel. He is survived by his wife Laurie of Lady Lake, FL, stepson CJ Ballog of the US Navy, sister Karen Flores of Phoenix, AZ, brothers William (Linda) of Afton, NY, Fredric (Faith) of Orlando, FL, and Barry of Phoenix, AZ. He was a 1975 graduate of Binghamton North High School and worked for many years at Eureka Tent and Awning and Vail Ballou. He had a passion for golf and the Dallas Cowboys. Please consider donating to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019