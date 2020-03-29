Services
Phillip A. Brooks, Sr.

Binghamton - Phillip Allen Brooks, Sr., born November 10, 1953, died Friday March 27, 2020. He was predeceased by his father Ellis Brooks, his step-father George Miller, his sister Pamela Hayward and his son John Rosencrants. He is survived by his wife Margaret Brooks, his mother Ruth Miller, his children, Phillip Brooks, Jr., Shannon Brooks, Marissa Hubbert and Patrick Brooks; his sister Sharon Adams; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Phil was a "Jack of All Trades"; there wasn't a thing he couldn't master. He had a tremendous ability to mentor, albeit with a sharp tongue and a stern hand. He was a master machinist "Retired" from Southern Tier Plastics in Kirkwood, NY. Our condolences to the Genesee Brewing Company for the loss of your most loyal and quite possibly last customer.

Due to the current health crisis, private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family, Rev. David C. Seaver will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Philip may be made to a local .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
