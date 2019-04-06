|
Phillip D. Paradis
Endicott - Phillip D. Paradis, 83 of Endicott, NY passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on April 4, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Ronald and Alma Paradis, his youngest son Ronald Mark, sisters Jane and Florence and brothers Donald, Ronald and Ernest. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dawn (Thayne) Paradis, his sons David (Colleen), Rick (Diane), his daughters Mary and Lori. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; Christopher, Joseph, Zachary, Brittany, Chelsea, David, Samuel, Michael, Kaitlin, Kyle and Derek, as well as 3 great-grandchildren; Cayden, Colton and Cooper. As he often stated we were his most prized possessions. He is also survived by his brothers; Charles and William and many special nieces and nephews. Born on Christmas Eve in 1935, Phil was an exceptional human being. He was a proud Marine who served during the Korean conflict while stationed in Okinawa. He met his bride Dawn in 1956 and married less than a year later. Together they built a wonderful life, raising their children and being an integral part in the lives of their grandchildren. He owned and operated Universal Fence Co. with his longtime friend and business partner Ed Barrett. After selling his interest in Universal, he went on to work with his sons at Paradis Fence & Flag in Dunkirk, NY, then settled full time in Naples, FL where he became the Director of Operations at the Savoy Condominiums until his retirement. Phil was truly an amazing man. Strong, gentle, smart, kind, witty, funny and exceptionally generous and loving are just a few of the words to describe the incredible son, husband, father, brother, friend and servant of God that he was. The extent of how much he will be missed cannot be put into words, nor can the void left in our hearts be measured. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 W. Main St. Endicott, on Monday, at 10:30 a.m. with Military Honors immediately following. The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St. Endicott, on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Private Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Phillip D. Paradis can be made to Right to Life at www.nrlc.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019