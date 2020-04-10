|
Phillip Joseph McDonald
Bridgeport, CT - It is with a sad heart that we mourn the loss of Phillip Joseph McDonald, 75 of Bridgeport, CT, who passed away peacefully at his home on April 3, 2020. Phillip struggled with serious illness in recent years and survived with the help of his loving spouse because he really did not want to leave the party.
He was born to Joseph and Mary Lou McDonald on July 28, 1944 in Binghamton, New York. He graduated from Binghamton Central and attended the University of Miami on a football scholarship and remained a lifelong Hurricanes fan. Phillip is survived by his beloved wife, Bridget McMahon McDonald, his daughter Brooke (Bruce Goldstein) and son Judd. Phillip was the best Papa to his grandchildren, Megan Fraking (Tyler) and Rowan and Hunter Goldstein. He enjoyed taking them to the zoo, slipping them crisp $2 bills and giving them lots of candy. He will be missed by his sister, Susan Haight (Charlie) and his brothers, David (Linda), Joe (Jackie), and John (Barbara) and his aunt, Louise McDonald, together with Bridget's (large ;)) family and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Phillip touched the lives of so many by his love of family, politics, golf, skiing, horse racing, boating, football, and finances. Most importantly, he loved life and lived every drop of it. He was a joker and a fighter and he never quit nor lost his sense of humor. Phillip was a master storyteller. Whenever he sat at the dining room table he had a story to share; whether it was about dining with clients, a great stock tip, a great deal on peanut butter, or the time he crashed a wedding.
He preferred more intimate gatherings with family and friends, such as hosting a clambake or a good steak dinner with all the trimmings. He was always positive; always wanting something good for the next person. And he remains a part of so many great memories, so many great times.
Bridget and the family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors in Connecticut who were so gracious and giving when Bridget and Phillip needed them most. Thank you to Phillip's doctors who were so attentive in Phillip's care. And thank you to Dr. Warner, dentist and friend.
Phillip's last years were filled with love and care from the love of his life who was by his side until the end. Thank you, Bridget. And thank you God for the 3 months he had this winter in Florida. He had many good days dining, boating and basking in the sunshine.
A Mass and Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family with the burial at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHOW.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020