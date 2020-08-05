Phoebe Jane GuentherBinghamton - Phoebe Jane Guenther, 80, peacefully left this world on Monday, August 3rd after a short and hard-fought battle with cancer. After 39 years apart, she is finally able to dance in her beloved husband Cliff's arms.Phoebe was a dedicated mother first and foremost. After being widowed at a young age, the center of her world became her children and then later, her four grandsons. She found her joy watching them all grow and cheered them on at their sporting events, graduations and weddings. They will miss her terribly, but find peace knowing she will forever be looking down on them as they move through their lives.Phoebe will always be remembered as a fun and loving person. She loved to spend time with her fellow "grandmas" Mary and Paula and share the stories of all of their grandchildren. She also looked forward to her shopping adventures with her dear friend Carol, where a stop at Dunkin Donuts was usually a given. Phoebe also loved animals and would always visit the Humane Society whenever she had an open spot in her home. She passed this love of animals onto her children and grandchildren, who now also have furry "kids" of their own.In addition to her husband Clifford, who died when she was just 41, Phoebe was preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Michael Benson, a brother Michael, and lifelong best friend Betty Tosh.She is survived by her daughter Patti and husband Tim Zeggert, and son Mike and wife Lori Guenther. She is also sadly leaving behind her grandchildren Tim and Nick Zeggert and Coty, Ashley and Jordan Guenther and great-grandson Brayden. Phoebe is also leaving behind hundreds of children that she nurtured over the years, as well as the entire faculty at Horace Mann Elementary School who she loved dearly while being a "Grandma" in the Foster Grandparent Program. She is also survived by a brother David and wife Cindy Benson, and many nephews, nieces and cousins that she always held close to her heart. Lastly, Phoebe is leaving behind her beloved cat Sophie (but don't worry, Sophie has been adopted by a loving couple).Patti and Mike would like to give a special thank you to Phoebe's cherished friend Diane and loving cousin Terri for all of the extra help and love they gave to their mom while she was at home.The family will receive friends at St. Patrick's Church on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10 - 11am. A Memorial Mass will be offered at church at 11am. The burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions in Phoebe's memory to The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 or the Broome County Office for Aging, Foster Grandparent Program, PO Box 1766, Binghamton, NY 13902.