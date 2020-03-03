|
Phyllis B. Miller
Windsor - Phyllis Brookins Miller passed peacefully surrounded by her family on February 25, 2020. She was born in 1930 at the Bainbridge Hospital. She graduated from Walton High School in 1948. Her parents and step parents were Henry and Fannie(Cornell) Brookins and Ethia (Burton/Brookins) and Jack Parliman. Also predeceased by her husband, Richard (Dick), daughter Teresa, and brother Lee Brookins.
Survived by her son David Miller (Ellen) and daughters Elaine Miller and Lisa Longo (Kemo). Grandchildren Doreen Miller (Pat), Audrey Hoyt (Alex), step granddaughter Amber Batista (Wilson and family) Ariel Miller (Matt), and Zachary Miller. Great grandchildren Allyssa, Xavier, Joriana and Arya and 2 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by Ellie Brookins and Doug Miller.
She worked several years at Scintilla in Sidney, and then stayed home to raise her family until 1974 when she went back to work for the Department of Defense at their offices in GE and Link until her retirement in 1993.
One of her earlier memories was her father taking her to the Walton Public Library. Her eclectic tastes led her to enjoy reading novels, mysteries and biographies. She loved reading her newspapers and doing the crossword puzzles. She was also an avid fan of the New York Giants, New York Yankees and NASCAR.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 4-7 at Hopler & Eschbach at 483 Chenango Street, Binghamton, N.Y. Burial will be in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga, in the spring. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020