|
|
Phyllis Beech
Nichols, New York - Phyllis Beech, 84, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Alice McClain; her husband of 31 years, Elmer Beech. She is survived by her children, Jan Nolis, Dawn Hermanson, David and Brenda Beech; nine grandchildren, Gene, John, Deirdre, Beth, Leah, Kyra, Nathan, Derek, Victoria; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Susan McClain; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Harry Decker; several nieces and nephews. Phyllis was an active member of the Central United Methodist Church and a proud member of the Silver Sneakers Group. Due to current circumstances services will be announced at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences may be made to Phyllis' family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020