|
|
Phyllis H. Conaty
Binghamton - Phyllis Conaty (Henderson), 92, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Phyllis was born on December 15, 1926 to the late Edward and Vesta Henderson in Whitney Point, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Conaty in 1987, and sons Thomas and Richard Conaty. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanine Conaty, son Joseph Conaty, daughter-in-law Ann Marie Conaty, granddaughter Sara (Dan) Snee, and grandsons Sean Conaty, Alex Conaty and Collin Conaty, great-grand daughters Lia, Makenzie and Vanessa; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis spent her life sharing her love with everyone she met. She lived by the rule, "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all". In her later years, as she lost her ability to speak, she would greet everyone with a kiss and hold their hand. She enjoyed traveling the world with her sisters Gail, Shirley and Sylvia, and brother-in-law Hugh Cotcamp. Together they visited China, The Netherlands, England, Australia and countless other places. She and Gail attended the many celebrations of family and friend's lives; always laughing and enjoying the friends and festivities. Phyllis' greatest happiness was for her children to be happy. She adored her grandchildren and cherished her great-granddaughters.
Phyllis was a faithful and active member of St. Augustine Church, Silver Lake, PA. She drove school bus for the Montrose Area School District for many years.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff on Cameo Court at Fairview Good Shephard Home for their loving care, and her caregivers Celia and Mary Ellen from Home Instead Senior Care for their commitment to her wellbeing.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Augustine's Church, Silver Lake, PA, Saturday, November 23 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Friday, November 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Phyllis' memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Central New York Chapter, 200 Gateway Park Drive, Building C, Syracuse, NY 13212.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 21, 2019