Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Gumaer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Gumaer


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis J. Gumaer Obituary
Phyllis J. Gumaer

Binghamton - Phyllis J. Gumaer, age 89, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Ethel and Ray Bruster, her husband Floyd Gumaer, two sisters, Kay Hebbard and Fran Urquhart, and two brothers, Bob Rathbone and Kenneth Bruster. She is survived by her sister Beverly Prokop, sister-in-law Jane Bruster, an aunt, Kay Devine, many nephews and nieces, and many great-nephews and great-nieces. She worked at the Bates-Troy Laundry, Binghamton Psychiatric Center, and Philadelphia Sales. She was loved by many. She was a force, you always knew where you stood with her, she loved with her whole heart and being. She will be greatly missed. Per her wishes, there will be no services for her.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now