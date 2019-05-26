|
Phyllis J. Gumaer
Binghamton - Phyllis J. Gumaer, age 89, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Ethel and Ray Bruster, her husband Floyd Gumaer, two sisters, Kay Hebbard and Fran Urquhart, and two brothers, Bob Rathbone and Kenneth Bruster. She is survived by her sister Beverly Prokop, sister-in-law Jane Bruster, an aunt, Kay Devine, many nephews and nieces, and many great-nephews and great-nieces. She worked at the Bates-Troy Laundry, Binghamton Psychiatric Center, and Philadelphia Sales. She was loved by many. She was a force, you always knew where you stood with her, she loved with her whole heart and being. She will be greatly missed. Per her wishes, there will be no services for her.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to June 2, 2019