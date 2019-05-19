|
Phyllis M. Auwarter
Smithville Flats - Phyllis M. Auwarter, of Smithville Flats, died on May 16th, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Village in Endwell. She is survived by her husband of sixty two years, John Auwarter; children, Dawn (Timothy) Rocak, Scott (Luz Real), Kristen (Dr. Michael) Viggianelli, Karen (Myles) Prior, Jill (Keith) Hochreiter; fifteen grandchildren, Catherine, Rebekah, Carmen (Miguel), Jared, Dr. Katherine, Hassan, Sara, Elizabeth, John, Patrick, Michael, Caroline, Eric, Andy, Evelyn; two great-grand daughters, Adeline and Madison; sisters, Glenda Alderman (the late Patrick Farren) and Emily (Larry) Little and many much adored nieces and nephews, including a very special niece, Polly Wolford. Phyllis was born in Greene but lived in Smithville Flats most of her life. She was predeceased by her parents, Jared and Mary Alderman, step-mother, Hilda and sister, Marilyn Swafford. Phyllis was a long-term member of the First Congressional Church in Greene where she served in several capacities over the years. She also served on the Board of Greene Community Services. She was a graduate of Wilson Memorial Hospital's nursing program and worked as a high school nurse in Greene for many years. Phyllis was a remarkable person. Everyone who knew her loved and admired her. She was strong, compassionate, and stubborn. She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She never let her chronic illness stop her from living the life she loved. She grew flowers, enjoyed books, and loved her home, but most of all, she loved her family. She had an uncanny knack for making you feel special. Each and everyone was "her favorite." She is the best part of us all. In her memory, plant flowers, enjoy an ice cream bar, drink a glass of lemonade on the back porch, take a deep breath of fresh air, watch Jeopardy, cheer on the Yankees, but most of all, love and embrace your family. Celebrate the life you have and be grateful for the people who love you! Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, May 22nd at First Congregational Church in Greene. Burial will immediately follow in Sylvan Cemetery in Greene. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday at the First Congressional Church in Greene from 12:00pm until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Genegantslet Fire Department. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 19, 2019