Phyllis M. Smith
Montrose, PA - Phyllis M. Smith, 76, of Montrose, PA passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Endless Mountains Health Systems, after an extended illness. She was born on December 6, 1943 in Bridgewater Twp., PA to the late Wilfred T. and Bernice (Rose) Smith. Her husband of 44 years, Max E. Smith predeceased her in 2008.
She is survived by her step-daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith, Laceyville, PA, stepson and his wife, Jeffrey and Pat Smith, Nicholson, PA, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Lou Ann Smith, Montrose, PA, a step-grandson, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Maxine Smith, step-son Ricky Smith, four brothers, Dick, Ron, Bob and Bill Smith, sister Marjorie Kinner.
Phyllis enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and listening to the birds. She especially loved dancing and kicking up her feet to the good old country music. Phyllis was a foster mother for over 9 years. Phyllis would like to thank Richard Hitchcock for being by her side all these years, and her step-daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith for being there whenever she was needed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, with Rev. Jane Pykus of the South Montrose Community Church officiating. Interment will be in the Montrose Cemetery.
Donations in Phyllis' memory can be made to the or the
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020