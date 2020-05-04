Phyllis Snyder



Phyllis Snyder 69 went home to be with the Lord on April 27 after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. She was predeceased by her husband Philip Bishop, parents George and Phyllis Snyder and brother Thomas



She is survived by her son Philip Bishop, two daughters, Tracy Latham and Mindy Bishop, also one brother George Snyder and his wife Lori, two sisters Joann Dudek and June Millard. She had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Not only will Phyllis be greatly missed by family and friends but also by the many people whose lives she touched by her kindness, generosity, and love of the Lord.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.









