Phyllis Sue (Adams) Norman



Johnson City - Phyllis Sue (Adams) Norman, 78, of Johnson City, NY went to be with her LORD unexpectedly on April 27, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She was born in Port Jervis, NY on January 28, 1942. She was predeceased by her parents, Rev. G. Lindley and Betty Adams; and brother, Fred Adams. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronald Norman Sr.; children, Ronald Norman Jr., Lynn (Bart) Simpson, Debra (Daniel) Eddings, and David (Colleen Honnick) Norman; brother, Philip Adams; grandchildren, David, Isaac, Kelsilyn, Jalon, Tim, Kyle, Noah, along with those she loved as grandchildren, Paige, Corey, Amanda, Anthony, Keanu, and many others who called her "Grandma"; and in-laws, Bob (Sandy) Norman, Jerry (Claire) Norman, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family members.



Sue loved her Savior Jesus Christ and actively served in various ministries as a long-time member of the Community Church of the Nazarene in Endicott, NY. She graduated from Johnson City High School and continued her education at Eastern Nazarene College where she met her husband. Sue retired from B.O.C.E.S. in 2004 after 17 years as a Teacher's Aide. She was a seamstress extraordinaire (Sewing By Sue), loved to bake cookies, a crossword enthusiast, and deeply loved her children and grandchildren.



A memorial service is scheduled for July 11, 2020 at the Endicott Community Church of the Nazarene, 1381 Union Center Hwy., Endicott, NY 13760. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to her beloved church.









