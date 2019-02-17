|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Phyllis T. (Prybicien) Gursky
11/30/37-2/17/18
We'll always remember that special smile, that caring heart. That warm embrace you always gave us. You being there for us through good and bad times, no matter what. We'll always remember you because there'll never be anyone to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you.
Love forever,
Paul, Karen, Paul,
Ron, Diana, Manuel &
Great-grandchildren.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019