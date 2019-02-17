Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Gursky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis T. (Prybicien) Gursky

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Phyllis T. (Prybicien) Gursky In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Phyllis T. (Prybicien) Gursky

11/30/37-2/17/18



We'll always remember that special smile, that caring heart. That warm embrace you always gave us. You being there for us through good and bad times, no matter what. We'll always remember you because there'll never be anyone to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you.



Love forever,

Paul, Karen, Paul,

Ron, Diana, Manuel &

Great-grandchildren.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.