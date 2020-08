Phyllis (Soper) TicknorPhyllis (Soper) Ticknor, born May 15, 1928 of Triangle peacefully left us on the wings of an angel to be with our Lord and Savior on August 23, 2020. A graveside service with social distancing will be held 1:00pm. Sunday, August 20, 2020 at Upper Lisle Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street Whitney Point, NY 13862. Please visit www.nicholsfuneral.com for a full obituary and to send condolences.