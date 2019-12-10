|
Pierina Consol
Fairport - Pierina Consol, 63, formerly of Endicott, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning December 8, 2019 in Fairport, NY. She was predeceased by her parents Nick and Mary Consol and also many uncles, aunts and cousins. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Rayanne Consol, Sam and Nancy Consol; nephews and nieces, Matthew (Sandee) Tisdale, Meagan (Jeff) Collins, Nick Consol, Amanda Consol, Jackie Consol and her husband Chris; her aunts, Mary Consol and Pat Cinotti; also many cousins and dear friends. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church Endicott and The Church of the Transfiguration, Pittsford, NY. She was a graduate of Union Endicott High School Class of 1974, a graduate of Syracuse University School of Nursing where she was house manager of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She was employed as a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Nurse for Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. After becoming ill with Multiple Sclerosis she was forced to give up her nursing career that she loved. She was an avid quilter who enjoyed sewing, and making dolls clothing. She loved to travel and had fond memories of hiking with friends in California and cruising to the Bahamas. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Fairport Baptist Homes for the loving care that was shown to Pierina during her stay with them. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Friday at 11:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church 306 Odell Ave. Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in the Spring. The family will receive friends at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Pierina may be made to Fairport Baptist Homes (Staff Education Fund) 4646 Nine Mile Point Rd. Fairport, NY 14450.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019