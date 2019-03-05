|
|
Pietro Silvestri
Endicott - Pietro (Ceccio) Silvestri, of Endicott, NY was greeted into heaven on Friday, March 1, 2019. He left this world at Wilson Memorial Hospital in the presence of his close friends and loving family. He was predeceased by his parents Pietro and Maria Silvestri, and brother Mario Silvestri (Clara). He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Elena (Picarazzi) Silvestri, his daughters Maria Silvestri (Adrian Babicek), Patricia Salati, and Andrea Silvestri-Erney (Troy), his grandchildren Alan Peter Slocum (Marcy), Matthew Slocum, Brian Salati (Colleen), David Salati, Alexandra and Nolan Erney. He had many great grandchildren that held a special place in his heart Madelyn, Olivia, Aubrey, Lucy, Charlotte, Evan Peter, Maya and Shyanne. Also surviving him is his nephew Peter Silvestri and his cousins Mario Silvestri and Josephine Funari as well as many other nieces and nephews residing in Italy. Pietro was born in Pofi, Pr. Of Frosinone, Italy, July 3, 1924 and immigrated to the United States with his family in 1966. He greatly loved the country he moved to and became a proud American Citizen. Pietro worked for Endicott Johnson Shoe Company when first coming over from Italy, he continued to work in private construction, and then was employed by the Village of Endicott until his retirement. He loved working outdoors, spending a lot of time in his large garden on the North Side of Endicott. He was an avid hunter and fisherman . He was a proud member of the Duca Degli Abruzzi Lodge #443 Order of Sons of Italy in America. He had a passion for making home-made wine and roasted hot peppers sharing them with his family and friends. He also had a deep love of soccer playing as a young boy and watching his beloved home town club Lazio, and Italian National team "The Azzurri." The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Wilson Memorial Hospital for their kind and wonderful care. A special thanks to Sister Anisia of St. Anthony's for all her visits and prayers during Pietro's time in the hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday 9:30 am from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott and at 10:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church where a funeral mass will be offered. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Silvestri may be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him "Ceccio, Papa, Grandpa, e'Nonno, amore, pace e riposo eterno."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019