Polly Ellen Groezinger



Polly Ellen Groezinger, born March 31, 1957 in Elmira, NY, died suddenly at her home in Syracuse, NY on September 3, 2020. She did not suffer in her passing.



Joyful and generous, stylish and fearless, Polly deeply loved her family, her nieces and nephews, her cats, and her partner, Jim Gross.



A graduate of St. John Fisher University in Rochester, and longtime employee at Xerox, Polly retired in 2013 and spent time attending concerts and music festivals, taking motorcycle rides, and volunteering her time at a shelter for cats and kittens. She and Jim befriended many local musicians andshe especially loved supporting independent acts, attending shows and buying music and merchandise. She was a full-time Aunt, a one-time record producer, and the famed inventor of the Squatty Little Gift.



Predeceased by her son, Patrick, and her father, Robert A Groezinger; Polly was 63 years old.



She is survived by Jim Gross of Greene, NY; cats Coco, Riley, Remi, and Beni; Mother Shirley of Elmira; Sister Beth Gerard and her husband Rick of Elmira; Brother Peter and his wife Patty of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; nieces and nephews Adam Gerard and Rachel Rosenberg, Abbey Gerard and Pat Mathews, Ellen and Kevin Eipp and their children Caroline and Leo;Madison Groezinger and Ryan Miller and their children Brycen and Hadley; Nick Galac and Emily Kwasniewski, Harry Galac and Natalie Sullivan; Ben and Lindsey Gross and sons Jackson and Lincoln with family dog Fiona of Greene, NY; Nate and Melissa Gross and son Sean of Oxford, NY; and Carolyn Gross of Oxford, NY.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Polly's name to the CNY Cat Coalition, Inc., PO Box 6182 Syracuse, NY 13217 or to your local SPCA. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.



Arrangements are entrusted to Butler-Badman Funeral Home, Inc., Syracuse, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store