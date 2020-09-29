1/1
Prudence (Trudy) Wesner
Prudence (Trudy) Wesner

Endicott - Prudence J. Wesner, also known as Trudy, Prudy and always Babe to her brother Carl, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was 86 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Wilbur. Trudy is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law Debra and Rodney Haines, brother and wife Carl and Jackie Jones, Apalachin. Also several nieces, nephews, special family friends Becky and Dave, Dawn, Rhonda, Nancy, Janice and Dave. Trudy was an active member of Union Center United Methodist Church, Endicott. she enjoyed Family, car rides and always ice cream. She will remembered for her smile, happy disposition, and love of life.

Due to current health restrictions services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Union Center United Methodist Church, 128 Maple Drive, Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
