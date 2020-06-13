R. Gary Hunt
Berkshire - R. Gary Hunt, 53, passed away unexpectedly while doing what he loved on June 10, 2020 in a tragic farm accident. Gary was born on June 20, 1966 to Robert and Veronica Hunt. In addition to his parents, Gary is survived by his daughter Marissa (C.J. Bumpus) Hunt, of Port Bryon; sister Karen (Chip) Wood, of Elyria, OH; brother Brian (Nancy) Hunt of Berkshire; uncles Richard (Carla) Hunt of Trumansburg and Ronald (Trisha) Hunt of Ithaca; step sons Justin Oliver and Bobby (Courtney) Oliver; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gary was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Doris Hunt, of Ithaca; and maternal grandparents Charles and Carrie Barnhart of Brooktondale; an aunt Sharon Hunt Stark, of Spencerport; and an uncle Harrison Barnhart, of Brooktondale. Gary graduated from Ithaca High School, and Ohio Diesel Training Institute, Cleveland, OH, with a degree in Diesel Mechanics. He enjoyed hunting camp and racing, but his greatest passion was spending time and working on Hunt's Tree Farm. Gary was loved and known by his family, friends, and community for being a big guy with a huge heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A graveside service will be held at Caroline Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17th at 11 o'clock. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Gary's life on Saturday, June 20th at Brian and Nancy Hunt's (16 Firetower Rd. Berkshire, NY.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A. of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Rd. Ithaca, NY 14850 in loving memory of Gary. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.