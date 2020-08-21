R. Richard "Dick" Williams
Whispering Pines - R. Richard "Dick" Williams, 93, of Whispering Pines, NC and formerly Binghamton, NY, went home to be with his Lord suddenly at his home on Friday, August 14th.
Born in Nanticoke, NY in 1927, he was the son of the late Elmer and Kathryn (Boyd) Williams. Dick was 13 when his father passed away, leaving him and his brother responsible for the family dairy farm. He was graduated from Whitney Point high school and went on to serve in the Merchant Marines. In 1950, Dick married Thelma Wills and together they raised three sons. Dick and Thelma came to know Jesus Christ in a personal way at Nanticoke Baptist Church, forever changing their lives and the lives of their family.
Throughout the late 50's and 60's Dick worked for his brother in home building, and in 1971 joined Thelma full-time in their Shaklee business.
As an active member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Vestal, NY for 45 years, he served the Lord, made long-lasting friendships and had an impact on many. After 90 years in New York, he relocated to Whispering Pines, NC and was lovingly embraced by his Sunday School class at First Baptist Pinehurst.
Dick enjoyed working with his hands, helping others, hunting and fishing. No matter what he did or who he was with, a great sense of humor and his humble and warm spirit were always present. Dick loved family and friends, but most important in his life was his faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
Dick was the devoted husband of the late Thelma (Wills) Williams. He is survived by their sons Daniel (Charity) Williams, Whispering Pines, NC; Kenneth (LoriLea) Williams, Clover, SC; and Dennis (Monica) Williams, Longview, TX. He was the grandfather of Ashley (Anthony) Scalise, Brittany (Sam) Portnoy, Austin (Stefani) Williams, Sarah (Sean) Tolodziecki, Steven (Elizabeth) Williams, Suzanne (Justin) Lackey, Jayson (Cynthia) Williams, Holly Williams and Benjamin (Yareli) Williams. Dick is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and his older brother Thomas (Althea) Williams.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.