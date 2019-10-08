|
Rachel A. Mauger
Endicott - Rachel A. Mauger, 36, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, at home, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Nancy and Harry Jageman of Ford City, PA; paternal grandfather, Thomas Stout of Altoona, PA. She is survived by the love of her life, Patrick Broschart of Endicott; mother and step-father, Linda and Daile Van Patten of Endwell; father and step-mother, Thomas and Shelley Stout of Horseheads; siblings, Michelle Stout, Chad Van Patten, Alexis Stout, and Joshua Stout; grandmother, Audrey Stout. Rachel was a 2001 graduate of Maine-Endwell HS. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Kent State University and Master's from Slippery Rock University. She worked briefly as a first grade teacher in Bucks County, PA before receiving a bilateral lung transplant in 2009. After recovering, she worked in various roles at Lalor Family Dental, most recently as Project Manager. Rachel enjoyed traveling and spending time with her dog, Diesel. A Celebration of Life in Rachel's memory will be held on Friday at 1 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Friday from 11 AM until service time at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Donate Life America or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The family would like to encourage everyone to become organ donors.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019