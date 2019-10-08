Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Mauger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel A. Mauger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel A. Mauger Obituary
Rachel A. Mauger

Endicott - Rachel A. Mauger, 36, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, at home, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Nancy and Harry Jageman of Ford City, PA; paternal grandfather, Thomas Stout of Altoona, PA. She is survived by the love of her life, Patrick Broschart of Endicott; mother and step-father, Linda and Daile Van Patten of Endwell; father and step-mother, Thomas and Shelley Stout of Horseheads; siblings, Michelle Stout, Chad Van Patten, Alexis Stout, and Joshua Stout; grandmother, Audrey Stout. Rachel was a 2001 graduate of Maine-Endwell HS. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Kent State University and Master's from Slippery Rock University. She worked briefly as a first grade teacher in Bucks County, PA before receiving a bilateral lung transplant in 2009. After recovering, she worked in various roles at Lalor Family Dental, most recently as Project Manager. Rachel enjoyed traveling and spending time with her dog, Diesel. A Celebration of Life in Rachel's memory will be held on Friday at 1 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Friday from 11 AM until service time at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Donate Life America or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The family would like to encourage everyone to become organ donors.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now