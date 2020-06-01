Rachel E. Benjamin
Harpursville - On Friday, May 29, 2020, Rachel Eileen Woodruff Benjamin passed away suddenly, and far too soon, at her home in Harpursville, New York.
Rachel, our beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and animal-lover was born on November 15, 1966 in Binghamton, New York to David and Shirley Woodruff.
She was predeceased by her mother-in-law Trude Benjamin.
Rachel is survived by her beloved husband Michael K. Benjamin of Harpursville, New York, as well as her parents David and Shirley Woodruff of Binghamton, New York, and her brother David, his wife Leia and her adored nephew and nieces Devon, Ella and Mia Woodruff of Mt. Sinai, New York, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in both New York and Colorado.
On June 23, 2017 when Rachel wed Mike she gained 3 beautiful daughters, their spouses, and 4 precious grandchildren and a very special father-in-law Irvin Benjamin of Conklin, New York.
Rachel loved her work, but more importantly the people she worked alongside at Norwich BOCES.
A true dog lover, Rachel dedicated her life to caring for her dogs and was passionate about helping reunite fellow animal lovers with their lost pets. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the animal charity of your choice in Rachel's memory.
A graveside funeral service will take place at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.