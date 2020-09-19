Rachel V. Bell (Scrafford)Johnson City - It is with great sorrow and joy that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Aunt and friend after her long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Rachel graduated from Binghamton North High School in 1947. She became a Registered Nurse after graduating from Charles S. Wilson School of Nursing in 1950. Her career included working at Wilson Hospital, EJ Medical, private duty, and in various doctors' offices. She was a loving mother to three children: Kathleen (Bell) Hannon, Richard D. Bell (Peg) and Susan Bell Reinbold (Paul). Rachel was predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth C. Bell after 56 years of marriage, her parents Bert & Bessie Scrafford, her sister Joan (James) Bruet and her brother Bert Scrafford Jr., her son-in-law Edward C. Hannon, and her sister-in-law Esther (Bell) Schaus. She was an active volunteer in the Friends of the Symphony, Girl Scouts, Brownies, Roberson Museum, and the PTA. What brought her the most joy was working with Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church especially her role in establishing the Lord's Table community dinner in July 1990. She earned the title "Sarge" during her reign overseeing the Lord's table. Mom left the Lord's Table in the hands of her good friend and successor Jim Lane. She was instrumental in serving the church in many other capacities as well. We would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Willow Point Nursing Home for their kindness and loving care given throughout her stay. Visitation is at Sarah Jane Johnson UMC at 308 Main Street, Johnson City from noon to 1 pm, Wednesday, September 23,2020, with the Celebration of her Life following. All COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. Please make donations to the Lord's Table at Sarah Jane Johnson in Rachel's memory if you so choose.