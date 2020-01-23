|
Raisa Dmitriyevena Shindyakova
Binghamton - Raisa Dmitriyevna Shindyakova, of Binghamton, NY, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020. Raisa was born on April 15, 1936, in city of Lytkarino, Russian Federation, USSR. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Aleksandr Shindyakov, three sons, Pavel (Vera) Shindyakov of Endicott, NY, Dmitriy (Tatyana) Shindyakov of Minneapolis, MN, Ilya (Larisa) Shindyakov of Atlanta, GA, and a daughter, Lyubov (Sergey) Agarkov of Binghamton, NY. She was predeceased by her daughter Svetlana. She is also survived by her beloved 21 grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at the Binghamton First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church, 143 Castle Creek Rd, Binghamton, NY 13901, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 @ 5:00 PM. The family will receive friends at that time.
A burial service will be held at Spring Forest Cemetery, 51 Mygatt St, Binghamton, NY 13905, on Monday, January 27, 2020 @ 12 noon.
Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020