Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
Binghamton First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church
143 Castle Creek Rd
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Spring Forest Cemetery
51 Mygatt St
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raisa Shindyakova
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raisa Dmitriyevena Shindyakova


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raisa Dmitriyevena Shindyakova Obituary
Raisa Dmitriyevena Shindyakova

Binghamton - Raisa Dmitriyevna Shindyakova, of Binghamton, NY, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020. Raisa was born on April 15, 1936, in city of Lytkarino, Russian Federation, USSR. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Aleksandr Shindyakov, three sons, Pavel (Vera) Shindyakov of Endicott, NY, Dmitriy (Tatyana) Shindyakov of Minneapolis, MN, Ilya (Larisa) Shindyakov of Atlanta, GA, and a daughter, Lyubov (Sergey) Agarkov of Binghamton, NY. She was predeceased by her daughter Svetlana. She is also survived by her beloved 21 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at the Binghamton First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church, 143 Castle Creek Rd, Binghamton, NY 13901, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 @ 5:00 PM. The family will receive friends at that time.

A burial service will be held at Spring Forest Cemetery, 51 Mygatt St, Binghamton, NY 13905, on Monday, January 27, 2020 @ 12 noon.

Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Read a more detailed obituary at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Download Now