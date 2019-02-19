|
|
Ralph Arthur Kocik
Endicott - Ralph Arthur Kocik (Age 81) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born on December 22, 1937, to Rudolph and Ruth (Niles) Kocik, Ralph lived most of his life in Endicott, N.Y., but resided near Forest Lake, Pa. since 1987.
Ralph is survived by his wife Shirley (Wood) Kocik; his children: daughter Cindy (Dan) Roberts, Vestal N.Y.; son Brian Kocik (partner Terri Battaglini), Vestal, N.Y.; one grandson: Collin Kocik; step-children: Nicole (Jack) Russell, Little Meadows, Pa.;
Ryan (Liz) Wilcox, Friendsville, Pa.; step-grandchildren: Hayley, Jordan and Jack Russell, Felicia and Noah Wilcox.; twin sister Ruth Kocik Gent, Endicott, N.Y.
Ralph was a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, target shooting, stock trading and was especially proud and content living on their country property.
A private service will be planned.
Special thanks are extended to the Hospice of Sacred Heart team for the compassionate care and support to Ralph and the family.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to True Friends animal shelter, Montrose, Pa. 18801.; Little White Community Church, Rt. 706, Montrose, Pa. 18801.; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes Barre, Pa. 18702
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 19, 2019