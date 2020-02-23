Services
Ralph Castle Obituary
Ralph Castle

Coventry - Ralph Castle, 80, of Coventry went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 4:30 PM at the Berean Bible Church, Greene, NY. Friends may call at the Church from 3:00 PM on Wednesday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Ralph's memory to the Chenango County Sheriff's Association at 279 County Rd 46, Norwich, NY 13815. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com. A full obituary will be released at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
