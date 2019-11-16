Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
Ralph M. Repard Obituary
Ralph M. Repard

Owego - Ralph M. Repard, 82, passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Clinton & Gladys, and a brother Kenneth Repard. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Gloria; two children Mark (Marcia) Butler, and Fairlene Repard; three grandchildren Joshua, Julie and Sarah. Ralph is also survived by two sisters Dianne Schmoyer and Joyce Reed, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Ralph retired from IBM Owego, after 25 years of service, he was member of its Quarter Century Club, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Upon his retirement from IBM, he drove tractor trailer along the east coast for a local trucking company. Ralph loved antique cars and trucks, his 52 Chevy, and he was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Funeral services will be held Monday November 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm from the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home 15 Park Street Owego, with Reverend's Ron Park and Mark Butler officiating. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11-12:45 pm. Condolences may be made to Ralph's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Nov. 16, 2019
