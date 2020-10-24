1/1
Ralph Warner
1937 - 2020
Owego - Ralph C. Warner, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on October 19, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Ralph was born in Endicott, NY on September 13, 1937 to the late Harmon and Helen (English) Warner of Owego. He was predeceased by his sister Eunice Weeks and brother, James Warner. Ralph was a graduate of Owego Free Academy and served as a Private First Class in the US Army. He was honorably discharged in 1962 and began employment with NYSDOT in Owego. Ralph worked for DOT for 30+ years and "retired" at 55. He continued to work well into his 80's as the sole employee of his own paving business. Ralph married the love of his life, Helen "Lynn" Warner on Valentine's Day, 1959 and they spent the next 61 years as faithful partners in life and love. They had 3 children, Tod (3/14/61-3/12/13), Vicki Harrell (fiancé Paul Rathke) and Stacey; eight grandchildren, Greg Warner, Brandi Wilson (Brian), Chad Warner, Joshua (Catherine) Warner, Rachel Lincoln, Macey and Cole Harrell, and his special buddy and "favorite grandchild" Lukey Warner. He also left behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ralph's wisdom, stubbornness, many opinions, gentle guidance and abundance of love for his family will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Ralph loved gambling at the casino's ("I got home") and going to Harris' Diner every morning to hang, gossip and laugh with his best buds, Sam Harris and Jim Morse. His death, like his life, was fulfilled with dignity, respect and, above all, love. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared in Ralph's guestbook at www.macphersonfh.com






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
