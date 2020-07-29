Ramon A. Hunsinger
Owego - Raymon A. Hunsinger, 57, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home. Raymon was predeceased by his father, Paul H. Hunsinger, Jr.; brother, Paul "Skeeter" Hunsinger, III. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie "Casey" Hunsinger; two sisters, Suzanne Hunsinger and her husband Ron Reed, Linda Morrison; three nephews, Michael and his wife, Anjoli Reed, Justin Reed, Christopher Reed; one great-nephew, Brady. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Owego with the Rev. Carolyn Gillette, officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the services at the funeral home. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Raymon's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
