Ramona Kulik
Ramona Kulik

Ramona Kulik 88 fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday evening, August 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family with her companions Missy and Dutchess.

She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-two years, Michael Kulik and her grandson, Adam Koshinski.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen (David) Koshinski, LuAnn (James) Natyshak, and Susan (William) Kelleher, a son, Michael (Ann) Kulik, eight grandchildren, Angela (Doug), Daniel, Lacie (David), Christopher (Stephanie), Courtney (Greg), Liam (Libby), Cade (Jaime), and Michaela, eleven great grandchildren, Katelynn, Nathan, Riley, Jordan, Rozalyn, Graysen, Gavin, Keegan, Emersyn, Elis, and Etney a special adopted daughter, Gail Petkash and several nieces and nephews.

Ramona loved her family, St. Michael's Orthodox Church and donating her time with her husband at St. Michael's Recreation Center, overseeing and cooking for many pirohi and holubki sales, church festivals, dinners and other events. She had the best tasting holubki and meat loaf.

Besides cooking for her family, church and friends, Ramona enjoyed her flower gardens.

She was a retired quality control inspector for I.B.M., Endicott and a former employee of GAF, and operator for the Chenango Telephone Company and a typesetter for the Whitney Point Newspaper.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated by Protopresbyter James Dutko on Saturday at 10:30am at St. Michael's Greek Catholic Church, 292 Clinton Street, Binghamton where the family will receive friends Saturday 9:30am until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The family would like to thank her doctors, John Perry and James Vincens, her nurse, Nancy Libous and her friends at the UHS Wound Center (Dr. Maklad, Ellen Michelle, Rhonda and Becky) for their compassionate care given to Ramona.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a memorial contribution to St. Michael's Church.

Kindly share your reflections of Ramona on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
