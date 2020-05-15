Ramona "Ronnie" McCall
Greene - Ramona "Ronnie" McCall, 90 of Greene, passed away on her 71st Wedding Anniversary, Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert. Ronnie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Donna McCall of Lisle; daughter, Terry Iversen of Greene; 6 grandchildren, Michael (Robin) McCall, Kevin (Brooke) McCall, Kyle (Amy) McCall, Jonathan (Emily) Iversen, Danielle Iversen and Laura Iversen; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Keith (Barb) Vandeburg; sister Anne (Al) Reed; many nieces, nephews and her dog, Mitzi. Ronnie was very active in her community. For many years she headed the chicken barbecue tent at the Greene Labor Day Picnic. She volunteered her time providing rides to people who needed them for appointments. In 1989, she was honored by the Greene Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of The Year and a year later she was honored by Greene Professional Business Women as Woman of The Year. She was a loving, caring mother and a friend to many.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Greene Community Services PO Box 388, Greene, New York 13778. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020.