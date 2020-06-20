Or Copy this URL to Share

Randall Lee Shank



Brighton - Suddenly on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents, Norma E. (Lavarnway) and Harvey F. Shank. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Beverly Lelek Shank; daughter, Sarah Elaine Shank; son, Justin Edward Shank. Randall was originally from Binghamton, NY.









