Randall Lee Shank
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Lee Shank

Brighton - Suddenly on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents, Norma E. (Lavarnway) and Harvey F. Shank. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Beverly Lelek Shank; daughter, Sarah Elaine Shank; son, Justin Edward Shank. Randall was originally from Binghamton, NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael R. Yackiw Funeral Home - Webster
1650 EMPIRE BLVD.
Webster, NY 14580-2130
(585) 671-6680
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved